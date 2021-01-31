PNP COVID-19 recoveries climb to 9,502

(Eagle News) — Thirty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 9502.

Thirty additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 10,117.

Of these, 587 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The police are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.