PNP COVID-19 cases reach 671; 342 recover

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has recorded over 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

In a press conference on Monday, June 29, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said 671 confirmed cases represent 1.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases recorded so far.

Of the 671, 51 percent or 342 people, have recovered.

The PNP so far has 320 active cases, of which 287 are in quarantine facilities for mild to moderate cases, 18 are in the hospital and 15 are under home quarantine.

The nine PNP COVID-19-related deaths represent 0.7 percent of the total.

Gamboa said among the regions, the National Capital Region Police Office has the highest COVID-19 cases with 285, 450 probable and 89 suspect cases.

Although Police Regional Office 7 has only 169 confirmed cases, Gamboa said it has 694 suspected cases and 156 probable cases.

“This is the reason why we had to deploy augmentation forces to Cebu . The PRO7 may have to adapt rotational deployment of its frontline personnel in lockdown areas, because its effective strength will be depleted when some personnel will need to undergo quarantine,” he added.

He said that while th NCRPO has fewer suspect cases than PRO7, “presumably because of the greater availability of testing in Metro Manila than in Central Visayas.”

“This is part of the reasons why we are preparing to put up another PNP-operated RT-PCR laboratory in the Visayas,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in other regions where there are emerging situations of a spike in COVID cases so that we can initiate a proactive response,” he added.