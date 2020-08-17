PNP COVID-19 cases reach 2919

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel are nearing the 3,000 mark, with the total rising to 2919.

According to the Philippine National Police, as of 8 p.m. of Sunday, 2097 have also recovered.

Deaths remain at 13, with no deaths reported on Sunday.

Suspect cases are at 2371, while probable cases are at 754.

COVID-19 cases in the country have breached the 161,000 mark, based on data reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the quarantine classifications of Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan today, with the modified enhanced community quarantine expected to lapse on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

University of the Philippines researchers, however, have recommended an extension of the MECQ to allow the country to flatten the curve.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, for his part, said there was a need to balance the economy and health.