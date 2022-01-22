PNP COVID-19 cases breach 47,000 mark

(Eagle News)–Detected COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 47,000 mark on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The 47,024 COVID-19 tally was after the Philippine National Police reported 310 additional cases within its ranks.

Of the total cases, the PNP said 3278 were active.

Recoveries rose to 43620 with the additional 483 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll among police personnel is at 126, after one additional death was reported on Jan. 19.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said uniformed personnel, including the police, should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.