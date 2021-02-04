PNP: Convicted drug trafficker attacks prison official in Zamboanga, is killed as policemen respond

(Eagle News) — A convicted drug trafficker died after authorities were forced to retaliate when he attacked a prison official during search operations in a Bureau of Corrections facility in Zamboanga on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The Philippine National Police said Ronald Apariso Natividad, 48, was shot by police officers who responded to the call for help from BuCor Inspector Ave Akilit.

Akilit was at that time among those conducting simultaneous Oplan Galugad operations inside Dorms 1, 2 and 3 of the Maximum Security Compound of the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Barangay Talisayan.

The PNP said Akilit was about to conduct a search in Dorm 2 when he was attacked by Natividad with a black foldable knife.

Natividad managed to stab Leyte but the knife did not penetrate his body armor.

Natividad was taken to the Medical Section of the prison facility but he was declared dead on arrival.

The PNP said Natividad was serving a life sentence in the BuCor facility.