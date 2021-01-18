PNP Chief orders dismissal of two policemen who tested positive for drug use

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has ordered the dismissal of two policemen who tested positive for drug use.

A PNP statement identified the policemen as Patrolman Reyland Lacap Intal of Olongapo City Mobile Force Company and Patrolman Benhur S. Ismael of the 2nd Sulu Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Intal tested positive for marijuana use during a random drug test conducted by the PNP Crime Laboratory on 397 out of 422 personnel of Olongapo City Police Office on January 15.

The random drug test took place immediately following the arrest of four other officers from the OCPO during a raid conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Grou and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that led to the discovery of a kitchen-type clandestine drug laboratory in Subic.

Ismael, on the other hand, tested positive for shabu after screening and confirmatory tests completed on January 14.

The two are facing administrative cases.

They have been disarmed and placed under restrictive custody.

“If left undetected, these two police rookies will continue with their drug use and perhaps influence others. They will have to go because there is no place for addicts in the PNP,” Sinas said.