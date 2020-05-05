PNP Chief Gamboa to CIDG: Conduct case buildup vs officials involved in irregularities in gov’t cash aid distribution

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has ordered a case buildup against officials involved in irregularities in the distribution of cash aid.

PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac said Gamboa gave the order to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in particular.

“CIDG probers will closely examine disbursement records, receipts, and other paper trail evidence, as well as sworn statements of fund recipients to uncover alleged irregularities,” Banac said.

Banac said the CIDG would work closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The PNP’s Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, on the other hand, would monitor the progress of the investigation of these cases, Banac said.

Gamboa’s order came after President Rodrigo Duterte offered a P30000 reward to anyone with information about the corrupt officials.

The President made the offer as he railed against Danilo Flores, a barangay councilman in San Agustin, Hagonoy in Bulacan who allegedly took up to P3,500 from the P6,500 cash aid to each beneficiary.

Flores has denied any wrongdoing, saying he and the recipients had an “internal arrangement” the money would go to people who were not beneficiaries under the government’s program.