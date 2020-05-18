PNP chief Gamboa: Sinas “hard to replace” as NCRPO chief amid COVID-19 pandemic, to remain in post

(Eagle News) — Police Major General Debold Sinas will remain as National Capital Region Police Office chief.

Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa said in a radio interview this was because of the “emergency situation.”

“Kapag palitan mo siya we will never know, napakahirap palitan dahil ang dami niyang programa in relation sa COVID. Siya yung nag-establish noong mga naunang quarantine,” Gamboa said.

He said Sinas also put a stop to illegal gambling when he took over the Metro Manila police force.

Gamboa issued the statement after Sinas drew flak for his birthday party on May 8, where no social distancing measures were supposedly observed.

Sinas has since apologized, but said there was social distancing during the celebration.

The Palace had said charges were being readied against Sinas, along with other senior police officials who attended the gathering.

He said this was based on information from Gamboa, who had ordered a probe.