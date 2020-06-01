PNP reports over 1000 “fraudulent claims” from police pension fund

Charges to be filed vs individuals behind claims, PNP chief Gamboa says

(Eagle News)–Over 1000 claims from the Philippine National Pension fund have been found to be fraudulent, the PNP reported on Monday, June 1.

PNP chief Archie Gamboa said cases will be filed against the individuals behind the 1027 claims, which came to light after he ordered a nationwide accounting of PNP pensioners that started in February.

Gamboa issued the order to 18 regional directors after 21,000 pensioners failed to update their status with the PNP.

Because of the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, “track-care teams” from each region are seeking out the pensioners instead.

Police General Reynaldo Biay, director for personnel and records management and overall supervisor of the nationwide accounting, said based on their initial findings, the 1027 individuals are no longer eligible under the guidelines stipulated by the Police Retirement Benefits Administration Service because they were either deceased, remarried or have “reached the age of majority.”

Of the total figure, the PNP said several pensioners were also unaccounted for, and 11 names were found to have duplicate entries.

According to Col. Arthur Bisnar, PRBS acting director, the accounts of the ineligible and unaccounted for beneficiaries have been put on hold.

While funds continue to be credited there, he said these could not be withdrawn “until such time that the account owner has updated their status with PRBS.”

He said those who could not physically go to the PRBS amid the COVID-19 pandemic should contact the following numbers instead:

Globe – 09777145263

Smart – 09618990928

Sun – 09310644316

TM – 09534135924

The deadline for the completion of the accounting is June 7, the PNP said.

“The PNP will exhaust all legal means to recover lost pension funds paid to ineligible claimants,” Gamboa said.