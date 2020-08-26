PNP chief Gamboa orders revamp in some police units

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has ordered a revamp in some PNP units, including in the National Capital Region Police Office.

According to the PNP Public Information Office, Police Brigadier General Florencio Ortilla is the new deputy regional director for operations of the NCRPO.

Police Colonel Rommel Bernardo Cabagnot, on the other hand, is acting chief of regional staff of the regional office.

The changes take effect on Aug. 24.

Below are other changes effective Aug. 24:

Police Colonel Allan Nobleza – from NCRPO to Highway Patrol Group

Police Colonel Rolly Octavio – from Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 to NCRPO

Police Colonel Eduardo Abaday – to Directorate for Intelligence to Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG)

Police Colonel Ulysses Cruz – from PCADG to Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO), Southern Luzon

Police Colonel Francisco Dungo Jr – from PRO 1 to Logistics Support Service (LSS)

Police Colonel Reynaldo Padulla – from LSS to DIPO, Visayas

These are, on the other hand, the changes that take effect starting Aug. 27:

Police Brigadier General Oliver Enmodias – deputy director of DIPO-Northern Luzon

Police Colonel Arthur Cabalona — acting executive officer of DIPO-Northern Luzon