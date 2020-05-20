PNP Chief Gamboa orders reshuffle of four key posts

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has ordered a revamp of four police officials.

Below are the new assignments of each official, according to PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac:

Police Major General Dionardo Carlos – Directorate for Police Community Relations

Police Major General Joselito Vera Cruz – Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management

Police Brigadier General Alfred Corpus – Directorate for Integrated Police Operations

Police Brigadier General Michael John Dubria – Police Regional Office 12

According to Banac, the assignments were effective today, Wednesday, May 20.

He said the reshuffle was ordered following the retirement of Police Major General Benigno Durana, who reached the mandatory age of retirement.

Durana is outgoing chief of the DPCR.