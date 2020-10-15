PNP Chief Cascolan wants more rigid marksmanship training for cops

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Camilo Cascolan is pushing for a more rigid marksmanship training for policemen.

In a statement, the PNP said Cascolan tapped the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) to expedite the PNP Standard Handgun Marksmanship Training for Directorial and Personal Staff, and National Support Units for the redesign of the program aimed at improving the shooting skills of police personnel.

The DHRDD said the marksmanship training will be conducted in three phases in accordance with the Training Action Plan.

DHRDD Director, Police Major General Clifton Empiso said the PNP Training Service has started the orientation for the Modified Handgun Qualification Marksmanship program at the PNP Firing Range, PNPTS Compound, Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The PNP said the DHRDD is expected to release the final measures and directives for the program under the new normal.

“My own intention as Chief PNP is to develop among all 220,000 police personnel the basic skills set of marksmanship and crime investigation,” Cascolan had said.

He noted that the program was enshrined in the 9-point PNP sustainable development plan under the PNP strategic roadmap, PNP P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan 2030 on improving performance in crime prevention and aolution, and comprehensive human resource and skills development.