PNP Chief Cascolan wants decongestion of Camp Crame, other police camps to ensure efficient services to public

Other plans bared

(Eagle News)–Newly-installed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan is eyeing a decongestion of Camp Crame and other police camps to ensure efficient services to the public.

In a statement, the PNP said under the PNP Master Development Plan or the decongestion plan, police units situated inside the main headquarters such as the Highway Patrol Group, the Health Service, the Explosives and Ordnance Division/K9 unit will be relocated.

The PNP said the plan also covers the decentralization of the PNP licensing office.

“We will first implement this plan in the national headquarters and then to all PNP camps by decongesting and streamlining units and offices, relocating operational units closer to the public for faster and better delivery of their services,” he said.

Apart from the planned decongestion, Cascolan said the PNP would embark on an “intensive” human resource development to ensure that police personnel know their jobs.

“We will improve individual and unit skills in performing basic police roles, marksmanship, patrolling, intelligence, police operations, investigation and community relations, through intensified training, modernization of equipment, and utilization of information and communications technology,” he said.

He said a comprehensive organizational audit will be conducted as the basis for reorganizing and restructuring PNP units and offices.

The PNP chief added be will ensure “equal opportunity and (a) leveling (of) the playing field in placement and promotion of personnel..”

He said these would be based “strictly on performance, service reputation and merit and fitness.”

He added the PNP would partner with various healthcare providers and national hospitals to ensure the police’s welfare.

“Our plan on facilities development will provide more work-conducive offices and training facilities, better quartering, healthcare and wellness facilities,” he said.

The programs are part of Cascolan’s 9-point agenda of action under the PNP Sustainable Development Program.

Cascolan assumed the helm of the police force last week, following the retirement of Gen. Archie Gamboa.