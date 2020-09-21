PNP chief Cascolan: Police, public to blame for health protocol violations at Manila Bay over the weekend

(Eagle News) — The police are not the only ones to blame for the massive crowd that gathered at Manila Bay over the weekend.

This is according to Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan, who has since relieved Police Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Caramoan, chief of the Ermita police that has jurisdiction over the area, over the incident that saw health protocols on social distancing and the wearing of face masks and shields, violated.

“I’d like to be frank. Hindi lang po pulis ang may kasalanan dito. Dapat matuto tayo…Siguro naman po sasabihin niyo sa amin na mali ata yun, pero dapat isipin niyo saan din kayo nagkamali,” Cascolan said.

According to Cascolan, everyone, and not just the police, after all, should be involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“Let that be a lesson not only to the PNP but to all of us,” he said.

Pictures online showed visitors gathering around Manila Bay, which had been opened for the first time to the public after its surrounding areas were filled with “white sand.”

In the pictures, people were seen standing without the required minimum distance of one meter, with some of them not wearing masks nor face shields, as prescribed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The “white sand beach” was closed to the public on Monday.