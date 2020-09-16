PNP Chief Cascolan believes Sinas should be promoted

Says Calabarzon police chief Vicente Danao being considered as next NCRPO chief

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan believes National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas should be promoted.

Cascolan made the comment in a television interview on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion too. He has done good things and that’s all really I can say,” Cascolan said.

According to Cascolan, Sinas was an expert in the training of personnel and recruits.

He said he believed Sinas should hold a directorial staff position “or a certain position that is fit most especially for him..”

Meanwhile, according to Cascolan, Calabarzon police chief Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao was also being considered as the next NCRPO chief.

“He’s doing good. He did his best and he has done good PRO IV-A, not even that, he has a reputation in the service, he is a very competent person too,” Cascolan said.

Cascolan assumed the post as PNP chief on Sept. 2, following the retirement of Gen. Archie Gamboa.

Cascolan has since reshuffled key posts as part of his “major reorganization” in the PNP.