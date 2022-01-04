PNP Chief Carlos tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Dionardo Carlos has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Carlos, this was according to RT-PCR test results he took on Sunday, after one of his staff members experienced fever and chills.

He said his driver and aide also tested positive for the virus.

“I experienced fever, chills, and body sweats Sunday evening but come Monday, only lower back pain remains,” he added.

On Tuesday, the PNP reported 107 additional COVID-19 cases, a jump from the eight reported the day before.

The Department of Health has warned of a possible “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, following the “continued decreased adherence” to minimum public health standards and the detection of three local Omicron variant cases.

The Philippines has so far detected 14 cases of the highly transmissible variant.