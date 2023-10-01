PNP Chief Acorda orders reassignment of police personnel with relatives running in barangay, SK polls

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered a reassignment of police personnel whose relatives are running in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

In a statement, the PNP said those ordered reassigned to non-election-related duties until the polls on October 30 conclude were 2956 police personnel related to candidates up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity.

The PNP said the reassignment was to prevent any undue influence or compromise of the electoral process.

“The PNP is duty-bound to ensure a fair and unbiased election. We are committed to upholding our role in ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process,” Acorda said.

Earlier, the PNP recalled 679 protective personnel from their assignments.

Over one million candidates are vying for more than 600,000 elective posts during the elections.