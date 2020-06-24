PNP: Cebu-based policeman passes away due to COVID-19, is 4th PNP death in C. Visayas in recent days

(Eagle News)–Another Cebu-based policeman has died due to COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday, June 24.

According to the PNP, the 45-year-old whose assignment was the Police Regional Office 7 is the fourth consecutive case of recent PNP fatalities from the Central Visayas region.

The policeman’s death brings the total number of deaths in the PNP to nine.

Over 500, or 518 COVID-19 cases, have been confirmed in the PNP, while 313 PNP patients have recovered.

The PNP said 160 of its personnel remain in quarantine facilities, 14 are under home quarantine, and 22 are undergoing treatment in medical facilities.

“We are doing our best to provide immediate medical attention to our police patients and to help keep our frontliners safe,” PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said.

In fact, he said the PNP was fast-tracking the construction of a new RT PCR laboratory in Cebu City.

So far, the PNP is seeking Department of Health approval of the proposed site for the testing facility.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to go to Cebu to assess the COVID-19 response there.

This was after the President lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the pandemic, as evidenced, he said, by the increase in cases in the area.

Cebu City was the only city to revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting June 15.