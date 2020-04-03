PNP: Case build-up vs people behind fake info The Medical City had been raided ongoing

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police is conducting a case build-up against those behind the information The Medical City had been raided for its personal protective equipment.

In a statement, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said the fake information initially circulated in a private chat group called “Chevening Alumni-Ph.”

“Fake news is a crime that we must not allow to affect our lives, especially not at this moment or any other time,” he said.

He said “in this advanced age of digital information, we must exercise discernment to analyse every bit of news through a quick test of reliability of source and reliability of information,” noting that government sources are available for the public to see if reports spreading online are true.

According to Gamboa, five suspects have already been arrested for allegedly spreading fake news that have caused fear among members of the public.

He said they were among the 24 persons named as respondents in 32 complaints filed for violations of the laws on the Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code as Amended in relation to Sec 4c4 (Online Libel) and Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Anti-Cybercrime Law.

Earlier, screenshots of supposed text messages between people talking about the supposed raid in the hospital circulated online.

According to the texts, the raid was conducted for the PPEs to be “donated again under a senator.”

The Office of the Civil Defense, which has been tasked to consolidate donations, and The Medical City itself have denied such a raid took place.