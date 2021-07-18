PNP begins preparations for President Duterte’s last SONA; says no security threat monitored so far

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has begun preparations for President Rodrigo Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address slated on July 26.

Eleazar said so far, no threat has been monitored.

The police force, however, will be on full alert on that day to ensure no untoward incidents happen.

He added enough police officers will also be deployed.

According to the PNP chief, so far, the police were coordinating with other offices and stakeholders to determine the setup of the President’s last SONA given the pandemic.

Eleazar urged those planning to conduct activities on that day to just do these online, noting the entry of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant into the country.

“We encourage these groups planning to conduct mass actions to coordinate their activities with the PNP,” he added.

Eleazar was the commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield during President Duterte’s fifth SONA last year.