PNP backs DILG call for Comelec guidelines on pre-campaign period activities

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police backed Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s call for specific guidelines to be issued on pre-campaign period activities.

According to PNP Dionardo Carlos, the outlined guidelines will “prompt us to act on specific actions.”

“The campaign period for both local and national candidates is still early next year and there have been caravans being done anywhere in the country,” he said.

He said such guidelines would enable the police to determine which activities are allowed and which are prohibited., noting that the police have been focusing on implementing minimum public health standards.

Earlier, Año said the issue of what is allowed and what isn’t allowed would have to be discussed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to prevent similar “super spreader” events amid COVID-19.

“We hope it will be definite because there might be similar incidents in the future,” Año told the Philippine News Agency.