PNP: At least 208 deaths reported due to Typhoon “Odette”

(Eagle News) — Over 200 people have died with Typhoon Odette’s onslaught in the country, the Philippine National Police said.

According to PNP data, of the 208 fatalities, Central Visayas had the highest number of deaths with 129, followed by Caraga with 41, Western Visayas with 24, Northern Mindanao with seven, Eastern Visayas with six and Zamboanga with one.

The PNP said 239, meanwhile, were reported injured, while 52 are missing.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it has evacuated almost 12,000 people amid the onslaught of the typhoon, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the weekend.

President Rodrigo Duterte has visited the affected areas.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said P2 billiion had been allocated by the government to help the areas badly-hit by the typhoon, which prompted some areas in the Philippines to be placed under Signal No. 4.