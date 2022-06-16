PNP: Around P68 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Around P68 million worth of shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Cebu City, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, June 16.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the buy-bust operation in Barangay Sambag I were Cornelio Baron, 39, and Jacquelin Gustilo Baron, 49.

The PNP did not provide additional details about the operation.

It said, however, that the two suspects, who it said were listed as Region 7 High Value Individual (HVI) Priority 10 Targets for the month of June, are facing criminal charges for “serious drug offenses.”

“When various law enforcement agencies join together, expanded intelligence network is achieved,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said in the statement.

“Thus, the PNP vows to continue its efforts to smoothly work with other offices to yield positive results in our future anti-criminality operations,” he added.