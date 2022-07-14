PNP: Around 15,000 security personnel to be deployed for President Marcos’ first SONA

(Eagle News) — Some 15,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure peace and order during President Bongbong Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address on July 25.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said the 15,000 includes policemen, soldiers and other force multipliers.

The PNP said a task force will be created and will be tasked to coordinate with other government agencies for the traffic rerouting, among other things.

“The security preparations would not be as stringent as the inauguration because this will be done in a closed building, but still, we have to be very careful about the surroundings, especially that Quezon City is a populated area,” PNP director for operations Police Major General Valeriano de Leon said.

According to De Leon, protesters may hold their programs in freedom parks.

He said the police will exercise maximum tolerance, as instructed by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao.

The President’s SONA will be held at the Batasang Pambansa.