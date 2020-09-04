PNP announces other reassignments

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has announced other reassignments following the retirement of Gen. Archie Gamboa as PNP chief.

In a statement, the PNP said the following reassignments took effect on Thursday, Sept. 3:

PMGen Gilberto Cruz – Director, PNPA

PMGen Emmanuel Luis Licup – Director for Comptrollership

PBGen Alfred Corpus – Acting Director for Operations

PBGen Rolando Hinanay – Acting Director for Personnel and Records Management

PMGen Jose Chiquito Malayo – Director for Integrate Police Operations-Northern Luzon

PMGen Marni Marcos Jr – reassigned to OCPNP

PBGen Bartolome Bustamante – Regional Director, PRO5

PBGen Steve Ludan – Director Crime Laboratory

The new round of reorganization in key positions in the Directorial Staff, Police Regional Offices, and National Support Units came after PLTGEN Guillermo Eleazar and PLTGEN Cesar Hawthorne Binag were promoted to the second and third highest posts in the PNP Command Group as The Deputy Chief for Administration and The Deputy Chief for Operations, respectively.

This was following the rule on succession when Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan vacated his post as second in command to become PNP chief.

AS TDCA, Eleazar will continue to serve as concurrent Commander of Joint Task Force COVID Shield, while Binag will lead the Administrative Support to COVID Operations Task Force.

Cascolan had said this will ensure continuity of the action plans of both Task Forces.

Yesterday, PBGEN Anthony Alcañeses also retired.