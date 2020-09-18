PNP announces reshuffle involving seven key posts

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan has announced another reshuffle involving seven key posts.

In a statement, Cascolan designated Police Major General Israel Ephraim Dickson at the helm of the PNP Civil Security Group, which regulates ownership, and possession of firearms, explosives, and supervises the operation of private security agencies and company guard forces.

Dickson replaced Police Major General Roberto Fajardo, who will retire from the police service today, September 18.

Dickson, who was the director for integrated police operations in Visayas, was replaced by Police Brigadier General Manuel Abu.

Police Brigadier General Samuel Rodriguez was reassigned to replace Abu as PNP regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Rodriguez, who was director of the Information Technology Management Service, was replaced by Police Brigadier General Daniel Mayoni from the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

Police Brigadier General Julius Lagiwid was promoted as deputy director for police community relations while Police Colonel Eric Noble was named the new DPCR executive officer.

All orders of reassignment take effect today.