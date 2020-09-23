PNP: All policemen on MECQ, ECQ duty entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay

(Eagle News)–All policemen who were on duty during the enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

Philippine National Police chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

According to the PNP, this was consistent with the national government’s Administrative Order No. 26 dated March 23 that said all government personnel who physically reported for work during the period of implementation of an enhanced community quarantine relative to the COVID-19 outbreak were entitled to the pay.

Acting Director for Personnel and Records Management, Police Brigadier General Rolando Hinanay has already ordered PNP units and offices to submit their COVID-19 pay claims, which cover June 22 onwards.

“Aside from our enhanced medical system and supportive healthcare for personnel, the PNP leadership also ensures the welfare of our personnel who selflessly served the community and the Filipino people at the height of COVID-19 pandemic,” Cascolan said.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they man quarantine checkpoints and implenent laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure that the health of policemen is taken care of as they perform their duties during the public health emergency.