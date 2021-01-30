PNP acquires three brand new choppers

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has acquired three more choppers that it said would boost its anti-terrorism campaign.

The PNP said it formally accepted the delivery of the brand new H-125 Airbus single engine turbine helicopters from Airbus Helicopters Southeast Asia PTE LTD on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City.

“These new air assets will further boost our operational capability in support of the anti-insurgency and anti-terrorism campaign,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

He said the helicopters, which were procured through funds from the General Appropriations Act 2019, would be added to the PNP fleet composed of seven H-125 Airbus, two R-22 Robinson police helicopters and a fixed-wing trainer aircraft, all stationed in Metro Manila.

He said the new helicopters, with registry numbers RP-2420, RP-6088, and RP-9710 are now at the PNP-SAF Air Unit hangar at the Manila Domestic Airport.

The PNP has also included an air-ambulance to its shopping list of programmed procurements, he said.

The PNP is eyeing the deployment of two helicopters each in Central Visayas and Southern Mindanao, and one in Northern Luzon, he added.