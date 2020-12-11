PNP: Abu Sayyaf member behind 2007 kidnapping of Italian priest, others killed in encounter with authorities

(Eagle News) — An Abu Sayyaf member who faces criminal cases for kidnapping several individuals, including an Italian priest in 2007, has died in an encounter with authorities, the Philippine National Police said on Friday, December 11.

In a statement, the PNP said Samad Awang alias Ahmad Jamal, succumbed to gunshot wounds on December 9 after he engaged members of a composite police, military, and marine team who were out to serve a warrant for his arrest in Sitio Sohaya, Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City.

A report from Police Brig. Gen Jonel Estomo, director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, said the warrant–issued by Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 31 of Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay Josefino Bael— was for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

The report said Awang was involved in the kidnapping of Joel Endino in Jan 29, 2011 in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Kathy Casipong in 2013; and Italian priest Giancarlo Bossi in 2007.

Bossi had been living in the Philippines for 20 years when he was kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay and held captive in Basilan island for over a month.

He was subsequently released by his kidnappers, and was recalled to Italy where he died of cancer in 2012.

The PNP said Awang was also listed as the 25th Most Wanted Kidnapping for Ransom suspect in Western Mindanao as sub-leader of the Abdussalam Group that is associated with the Abu Sayyaf faction of Furuji Indama.

“The long arm of the law finally caught up with this notorious and wanted criminal,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.