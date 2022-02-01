PNP: 884 areas under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — Over 800 areas in the country are under a granular lockdown, according to the Philippine National Police.

The PNP said of the total 884 areas, 406 were in Cordillera, 292 in Ilocos, and 152 in Cagayan.

There are 14 areas in the National Capital Region that are under a granular lockdown and 12 in Zamboanga.

Eight areas in Mimaropa, meanwhile, are under granular lockdown.

The PNP said 2,359 people have been affected by the lockdowns.

The Department of Health reported 14,546 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 3,560,202.