PNP: 844 areas under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — The number of areas under a granular lockdown in the Philippines has increased to 844.

According to the Philippine National Police, as of Wednesday, of the 844, 233 were in the National Capital Region (NCR), 210 in Cordillera, 203 in Cagayan, 165 in Ilocos, 18 in Mimaropa, and 15 in Western Visayas.

The PNP said 2,083 people have been affected by the granular lockdowns.

The Department of Health has said there was a community transmission of the Omicron variant, particularly in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

On Wednesday, 22,958 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 3,293,625.