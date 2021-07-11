PNP: 77th COVID-19 fatality a member of the police force’s contact tracing team

(Eagle News)– The Philippine National Police has logged its 77th COVID-19 death, as the organization continues with its inoculation of police personnel deemed frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PNP, its 77th fatality was a 41-year-old police staff sergeant assigned in Negros Occidental, a member of the organization’s contact tracing team.

The PNP said the police officer was rushed and admitted to hospital on June 17 when he experienced dry cough, back pains and difficulty of breathing for more than one week.

On June 19, his swab test yielded positive for COVID-19.

On June 26, he was declared dead by his attending physician due to pneumonia.

“Ako po ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng ating pulis na namatay (I express my condolences to the family of the police officer who died),” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

He said, so far, the PNP was exerting “double” its efforts to ensure that the entire police force would be vaccinated.

So far, he said 49977 police officers have been given the first dose, representing 22.87 percent of the PNP.

He said 15272 are already fully vaccinated.

As of July 10, the PNP Health Service recorded 76 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 28,791.

Of these, the PNP said 1,413 were active cases.

Over 100–or 114 recoveries— have been reported, bringing the total recovered personnel to 27,301.