PNP: 611 gun ban violators nabbed so far

(Eagle News) — Over 600 people have been arrested so far for violation of the gun ban, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, of the 611 total number of violators was after 28 more violators were nabbed in Angeles City, Antipolo City, Batangas, Ormoc City, Cagayan de Oro City, Iloilo, Misamis Oriental, Malabon City, Pasig City, Manila, Parañaque City, Bacoor City, Rizal province, Zamboanga City, Cebu City, Bukidnon, Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Muntinlupa City, and Valenzuela City.

The PNP said confiscated from the violators were 18 firearms, 60 ammunition, and 13 other deadly weapons.

The gun ban imposed is in connection with the elections to be held in May.

Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits the carrying of firearms outside residences or places of business during the election period.

Based on Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10728, the gun ban is in effect from Jan. 9 to June 8, pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10695 that specified the same period as the election period.

The elections are expected on May 9.