PNP: 4 police officers implicated in robbery-slay of village councilor, husband relieved from post

Suspects face criminal, admin raps, PNP says

(Eagle News) — Four police officers implicated in the robbery-slay of a village councilor and her husband in San Fernando town, Cebu have been relieved from their post.

According to the Philippine National Police, Staff Sergeants Rene Catamora, Junrey Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos and Master Sgt. Alvin Enad, former Staff Sgt. Esmeraldo Quillosa have also been placed in RDEU7 custodial facility while they are facing charges of robbery with double homicide before the Prosecutor’s Office over the deaths of Ma. Louela and Pedro Barangui-an.

Meanwhile, administrative complaints will be endorsed to the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS).

“These are actions being undertaken to make sure that the wheels of justice are moving. They are relieved from their posts to avoid any undue influence while there is an ongoing probe,” PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos said.

The PNP has said all four suspects of the five surrendered to the authorities.

Barangui-an was a candidate for town councilor in the May 2022 elections.