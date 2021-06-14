PNP: 4 Abu Sayyaf members, including brother of Jolo Cathedral bomber Sawadjaan, killed in counter-terrorism operations in Sulu

One arrested

(Eagle News)– Four Abu Sayyaf members, including the brother of Jolo Cathedral bomber Mundi Sawadjaan, were killed in counter-terrorism operations in Sulu, while another was arrested on Sunday, June 13, the Philippine National Police said.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said those slain in the implementation of a warrant of arrest against Injam Yadah in Upper Alat, Barangay Alat on June 13 were Yadah himself, Al-Al Sawadjaan, and one alias “Rauf/Raup.”

The remaining ASG member, Eleazar said, has yet to be identified.

Eleazar said Jenalyn Habibi Jairi alias Jhing, Yadah’s wife who was also included in the warrant of arrest, was, meanwhile, arrested and her three children rescued.

“During the entry in the area, the target personalities fired upon the operating troops of 3LRC, LRR, PA which prompted them to make necessary actions that resulted to the neutralization of the 4 suspects.”, Eleazar said.

Recovered from the encounter site were M16A1 ammo, one cal. 45 with ammo, IED components, one cellphone, one red Honda, detonating cords and a blasting cap.

The PNP said Yadah was involved in the kidnapping of various foreign nationals, the latest of which was the kidnapping of Rex Triplett in Sirawai, Zamboanga Sibugay in September 2020 and five Indonesian nationals in waters off Malaysia in January 2020.

The foreign nationals were later rescued in Tawi-tawi.

Al-Al Sawadjaan, on the other hand, apart from being the brother of Mundi Sawadjaan, was a volunteer suicide bomber and an improvised explosive device maker, the PNP said.

Authorities earlier said Mundi Sawadjaan was behind the twin suicide bombings in Jolo, Sulu in August 2020 that killed at least 15 and injured at least 75.

Alias Rauf, the PNP said, operated under the command of the Yadah brothers.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were later brought to 11th ID for “processing and proper disposition,” the PNP said.