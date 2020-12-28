PNP: 39-year-old man hurt in computer shop explosion in Kalinga

(Eagle News) — A 39-year-old man was hurt after an explosion ripped through a computer shop in Kalinga on Sunday, December 27, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Allen Chaclag was injured after an MK2 grenade exploded at HED Computer Repair Shop at Purok 6, Bulanao, Tabuk City at 7:45 a.m.

The Tabuk police responded and secured the blast site.

The PNP said it has held for questioning a person who, based on initial investigation, rigged the Mk2 grenade in the top frame of the inner backdoor of the shop as a booby trap against thieves.

The PNP said when Chaclag reported for work, he accidentally rigged the booby trap.

Chaclag is in stable condition, the PNP said.