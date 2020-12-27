PNP: 32 NPA rebels in Agusan Del Norte surrender

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two New People’s Army rebels have surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the rebel-returnees who surrendered to Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr, PNP Regional Director in the Caraga region, included squad leaders in different areas of Agusan del Norte.

A spokesman for the group, a certain “Justin” told the police they surrendered as they were starving and wanted to lead normal lives with their own families.

The PNP said the group also turned over weapons including a submachinegun, an M14 rifle, 11 12-guage shotguns, and six handguns.

PNP Chief, Police General Debold M. Sinas said the surrender is a “significant development in the ongoing efforts of the PNP to promote the localized peace advocacy of government thru the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.”

He instructed Caramat to facilitate the grant of government benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The national government has rejected a holiday truce against the Communist rebels, but Sinas has said the police would continue to accept those who surrender.

“We welcome CPP-NPA members who will heed our call to return to the folds of the law and join the mainstream of society as free and empowered citizens,” he said.