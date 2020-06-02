PNP: 304 inquiries, complaints received through Helpline 16677 in two days

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has so far received and responded to 304 inquiries and complaints coursed through its hotline.

In a statement, the PNP said this was only in a span of two days, since it launched Helpline 16677 to help members of the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

” The hotline is a quick response mechanism to assure the public that the PNP is ready to assist them at all times through the relevant and timely release of information, guidelines and updated regulations,” PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said.

The hotline was apart from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield’s Operation Center Hotline, which has so far received 8102 complaints since it was launched on March 17.

According to JTFCV commander Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the daily average complaints and queries received from March 17 to May 31 was 106.

” The threat of the COVID-19 is ever-present and we are using information to educate and protect our people. The hotline should bridge all communication concerns between the PNP and the public,” Gamboa said.