PNP: 3 wanted NPA members nabbed in Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — Three wanted members of the New People’s Army were arrested separately in Luzon and Visayas, the Philippine National Police said.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said Ruffa Sobelario Baynosa, 44, who faces seven criminal cases for frustrated murder, was arrested on Thursday at Hacienda Ambulong, Barangay San Fernando, Talisay City in Negros Occidental.

The PNP said the arrest was by virtue of a warrant issued by Ma. Rita Bascos Sarabia, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court’s Branch 58 of San Carlos City.

A Periodic Status Report of CPP-NPA-NDF personalities in the region identified Baynosa as a medical officer of Platoon Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) of Northern Negros Front operating in the areas of Calatrava and Toboso, the PNP said.

The PNP said Amito Peros Aballe alias “Tomsky”, 37, on the other hand, was arrested for double murder and multiple attempted murder.

Judge Maria Chona E. Pulgar-Navarro of RTC Branch 63 of Calauag, Quezon issued the warrant.

According to the PNP in Isabela, police served a warrant to Rey Miguel Busania, 38, with aliases “Jonas/Ka Rey/Ka Ulog/Ka Daril/Ka Roxies/Ka Hajin/Ka Dap/Ka Dapne.”

Busania, who is detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Santiago City, faces cases for direct assault, murder with multiple frustrated murder, serious illegal detention, robbery, and for violation of RA 6539, according to the PNP.

“They must be held liable for the crimes that they have committed against the state and various individuals,” Sinas said.