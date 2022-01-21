PNP: 242 gun ban violators nabbed so far

(Eagle News) — Over 200 people have been arrested for violating the gun ban, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 242 so far arrested, 20 were arrested on Friday, Jan. 21.

The 20 new reports of arrests came from Mandaue City, Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Catbalogan City, Makati City, Pasig City, Taguig City, Parañaque City, Manila, and Bulacan.

Confiscated from the 20 were 14 firearms, 116 ammunition, and four other weapons, the PNP said.

The gun ban imposed is in connection with the elections to be held in May.

Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits the carrying of firearms outside residences or places of business during the election period.

Based on Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10728, the gun ban is in effect from Jan. 9 to June 8, pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10695 that specified the same period as the election period.

The elections are expected to be held on May 9.