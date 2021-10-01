PNP: 224 areas in Metro Manila under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — Over 200 areas in Metro Manila are under granular lockdown, Philippine National Police data showed on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to PNP data, the 224 areas include 125 houses, 39 residential buildings, 15 subdivisions or villages, 12 residential building floors, 11 streets, and 22 others.

The areas are located in 123 barangays in Metro Manila, according to the PNP.

Earlier, the PNP said 219 areas were under granular lockdown.

Metro Manila is still under a COVID-19 alert level 4.

This is the second-highest alert level under the new system being implemented by the government in the region.

The government has said the alert level 4 will last until the end of the month.