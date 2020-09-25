PNP: 216 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported additional 200 COVID-19 recoveries within its ranks.

With the 216 new recoveries, the tally jumped to 4407 as of Thursday night.

Over 100, or 119, additional COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 5650.

Of these, 1226 were active.

No additional COVID-19 death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The PNP has vowed to continue to man quarantine checkpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

PNP Chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan has said policemen who were on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.