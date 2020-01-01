PNP: 21 nabbed due to illegal discharge of firearms during the holidays

(Eagle News)-At least 21 people were arrested for illegal discharge of firearms during the holidays.

According to data from the Philippine National Police, of the 21, one each was from the Police Regional Office 1, PR02, PRO3, PRO6, PRO8, PRO9a and PRO13.

Two were from PRO4A , PRO5 , PRO11, and PROBAR, while three were from PR010 and the National Capital Region Police Office.

Some of those who were nabbed were members of the military and the police.

Others were civilians, including a security guard.

Due to these incidents, seven were injured, the PNP said.