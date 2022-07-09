PNP: 19-year-old nabbed in Lanao del Sur buy-bust

(Eagle News) — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in a buy-bust operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, seized from Hamza Dilabayan in the operation in Barangay Campong-Talao were two grams of shabu worth P13600.

The PNP did not give additional details about the buy-bust operation.

“Despite his relatively young age, the suspect has been known to have been involved in the selling and pushing of illegal drugs,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The PNP said criminal charges will be filed against the suspect.

“We appeal to the parents and to the guardians to guide their children carefully so that they will not be influenced to join criminal activities,” Danao added.