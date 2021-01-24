PNP: 13 dead, several wounded in 5-hour gun battle between gov’t troops, former barangay chair and his group in Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News) — Thirteen people died and several were wounded in a shootout between government troops and a former barangay chair wanted for a string of criminal cases and his followers in Maguindanao early Saturday, the Philippine National Police said.

A PNP statement said of the fatalities in the 5-hour gun battle in Sultan Kudarat around 3 a.m., one was a Special Action Force trooper–Police Staff Sergeant Elenel Pido–who was in the group composed of the SAF, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the regional intelligence division of the Police Regional Office-BAR, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station and the Philippine Marines MBLT2 out to serve the warrants issued against Datu Pendatun Talusan, alias Pens, former chair of Barangay Limbo.

The arrest warrants for carnapping, robbery with homicide, and double frustrated murder, among others dated Oct. 20, 2020 issued by Regional Trial Court 12 Branch 27, Cotabato City Judge Kasan K. Abdulrakman were apart from the search warrant issued by Acting Presiding Judge Allan Edwin P. Boncavil of the RTC 12th Judicial Region Branch 19 of Isulan for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition dated January 18, 2021.

Apart from Talusan, the PNP identified the other fatalities from the suspect’s side as Datu Abdullah Talusan alias Datu Bedo, and Datu Bembi Talusan.

The remaining nine followers have yet to be identified.

According to the PNP, also wounded during the encounter were SAF troopers Police Captain Ronillo R. Daligdig Jr., Patrolmen Cayl Jun E Gonzales and John-Ryan Aquino, and Police Corporal Gyvard Bando.

They were evacuated to the Notre Dame Hospital in Cotabato City for treatment.

Recovered from Talusan’s barricaded position were six M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, one FN-FAL rifle, an improvised Barret-type rifle and one cal. 22 rifle, and two cal. 45 pistols, the PNP said.

“I extend the deepest sympathy of the PNP to his orphaned family whom we assure of all the benefits and support,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said, as he commended the authorities for their gallantry and bravery.