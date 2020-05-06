PNP: 112 police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The number of police personnel infected with COVID-19 has climbed to 112, as the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported three new cases on Tuesday, May 5.

“In a updated monitoring report, the PNP Health Service said among the 112 PNP confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 have since recovered, three earlier succumbed while 92 active cases are undergoing supportive healthcare”, the PNP said in a statement.

The three new confirmed cases are composed of a 48-year old male officer from Paranaque; a 29-year old male officer from San Juan City; and a 32-year old male officer assigned in NCR.

Of the 92 active case, 68 are now in quarantine facilities, 5 are admitted in hospitals, and 19 are under home quarantine.

In addition, the PNP Health Service “is keeping tab of 310 PNP personnel categorized as Probable Persons Under Investigation (Probable PUIs) while a total 384 personnel were recommended as Suspected Persons Under Investigation (Suspected PUIs).”

Eagle News Service