PNP: 100 areas in Metro Manila under granular lockdown

(Eagle News)– There are so far 100 areas under a granular lockdown in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the lockdowns in 65 barangays were imposed on 48 houses, 25 residential buildings, 16 subdivisions or villages, seven streets, and four residential building floors.

The PNP said it has deployed 363 personnel and 410 force multipliers to those areas.

Earlier, the government said it would be up to the local government unit concerned to impose granular lockdowns on specific areas.

Metro Manila will ease into a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting October 16, with more establishments allowed to operate.

The Department of Health has said the imposition of the alert levels cannot be appealed as these were based on science.