PNP: 1 person dead, another injured in encounter between gov’t troops, Dawlah Islamiyah member and 2 others in S. Cotabato

Suspects escape

(Eagle News) — One person was killed and another was injured in an encounter between government troops and a a member of the Dawlah Islamiyah and his two cohorts, the Philippine National Police said.

In a statement, the PNP said Leonardo Gatinao Jr. was killed while Aldrin Jay Palma was hurt in the gunfight between joint elements of local police units of Polomolok and Tupi, the intelligence unit of the South Cotobato Police Provincial Office 12, 1st SCPMFC, and the 5th Special Force Batallion of Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Ho Bansil Catucan and his two unidentified companions in Barangay Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato on Sunday, December 20.

Both Gatinao and Palma were serving as guides of the government troops who were out to serve a warrant of arrest against Catucan for murder.

The PNP said the warrants were issued by Adelbert S. Santillan, executive judge, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 of the 11th Judicial Region of Polomolok in 2018 and 2019.

The PNP said the gunfight was started by Catucan and his two companions when they sensed the presence of the government operating teams.

The three managed to escape.

The PNP said a manhunt operation is ongoing.