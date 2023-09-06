PM Trudeau invites President Bongbong Marcos to visit Canada next year

(Eagle News)–Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited President Bongbong Marcos to visit his country next year when the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The PM extended the invite during the Philippine-Canada bilateral meeting on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Jakarta Convention Center, the Presidential Communications Office said.

“Next year, we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. It will be celebrated. But the reality is the trade ties, economic ties between our countries continue to grow, the opportunities for investment, the flow of people back and forth as well. The Filipino-Canadian diaspora is incredibly important to all of us,” Trudeau said in the PCO statement.

In response, President Marcos said he was equally happy to meet the Canadian leader for discussions that he said necessarily include the Philippine diaspora to Canada.

He noted that all the celebrations being held officially by local governments around Canada for the Philippines as a celebration of Philippine culture were “really indicative of how well (Filipinos) have assimilated themselves into places and into your society.”

“And for that, that is something that we need to continue and to develop. It is perhaps the way of the world,” he added.

The President added that Canada’s shift towards the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific was worth-noting.

“I hope that— I cannot see, I need not hope because I’m very optimistic about the future and I cannot see any obstacles to our continually and deepening relations,” he said.

This is the third bilateral meeting between President Marcos and Canada’s PM Trudeau since the President assumed office last year.

According to the PCO, the meeting was an opportunity for the Philippines to “encourage trade and investments in clean, renewable energy and critical minerals exploration and processing, cooperation on agri-science and urban agriculture in view of Canada’s planned regional agriculture office in Manila, as well as expand cooperation in education and credentials recognition of Filipinos to practice their professions in Canada.”