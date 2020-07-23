PLM employee dies due to COVID-19

Two other employees test positive for virus, university confirms

(Eagle News)–An employee of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila has died due to COVID-19, while two others tested positive for the virus.

The university confirmed the death of the 57-year-old woman who last reported to work on July 9, and experienced flu-like symptoms on July 11, in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

“Her symptoms worsened the following week, which led to her taking a swab test and her confinement at a Manila hospital where she eventually passed away,” the university said, as it condoled with the family of the employee.

As for the two other employees who tested positive for the virus, the university said one has recovered and the other is recovering in a hospital.

The university said the cases were confirmed on different dates and at different locations, which means “there is still no COVID-19 transmission within campus grounds.”

According to PLM, the PLM COVID-19 Task Force, which was convened prior to the return of a limited number of employees to sustain essential services before the start of classes on Sept. 3, has conducted an “immediate and meticulous” tracing of those who came in contact with the patients.

They have already been advised to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“Meanwhile, we would like to assure the PLM community that daily disinfection protocols and triage processes are in place to protect our workforce from COVID-19,” PLM President Emmanuel Leyco said.

The university said existing protocols involve disinfecting campus premises every morning and afternoon, while frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs and stairway rails are disinfected every two hours.

The university added the work area of the employee who died was disinfected ahead of the regular sanitation.

Staff deployment plans are also approved weekly to ensure that offices are operating only at a limited capacity, with workers who report to the office required to accomplish health declaration forms.

Those who feel symptoms such as cough, fever, diarrhea, and difficulty in breathing are told to stay home, the university said.

Disinfecting mats, a “steady supply” of rubbing alcohol and soap and water in comfort rooms are also in place for regular hand-washing and sanitation.

The campus remains off-limits to visitors.